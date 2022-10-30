JUST IN
Govt equity stake in Vodafone Idea hinges on stock recovery: Indus Towers
What's in store for Twitter and its spats with Indian govt in the Musk era?
Can low earth orbit satellites roar? Mittal, Musk, Tatas putting in money
Vroom vroom: E-two-wheelers hit new high in Oct with over 68,000 sold
Concerns over bidding process as Reliance Cap resolution enters final stage
Future Enterprises defaults on principal amount of Rs 126.13 cr in Sep
Boycott calls force advertisers, celebrities to increase safeguards
Ratan Tata's close confidant Mehli Mistry to join two Tata Trusts
Consumer forum fines Amazon for Rs 10,000 for selling knives above MRP
Employees not forced to resign, it's part of 5% workforce reduction: BYJU's
You are here: Home » Companies » News
We expect more cyberattacks driven by nation-states: Microsoft's Tom Burt
Statsguru: Six charts show India's declining foreign exchange reserves
Business Standard

India Inc moves to Dubai in droves as emirate eases ownership rules

The CEPA aims to boost India-UAE bilateral trade to $100 billion in goods in the coming five years

Topics
Dubai | India UAE | CEPA

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  Panjim 

(Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani might have made news for purchasing the most expensive beach-side villa in Dubai recently, but he is not the only Indian eyeing the city for investment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dubai

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 20:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.