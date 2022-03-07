Faasos now largest Indian origin QSR with 500 restaurants in 10 countries

Rebel Foods’ homegrown brand, Faasos, said it has touched the milestone of the 500 restaurants across 10 countries making it the largest Indian origin QSR (quick service restaurant) chain, globally. entered 7 new countries in 2021 - the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh. Motivated by an 80 per cent consumer repeat rate in India. The brand also added 55 new internet restaurants and 50 new cities in the last quarter.

is the flagship brand of Rebel Foods which operates the largest number of internet restaurants worldwide.The brand is known for giving surprises under wraps with various traditional and fusion flavors. has adapted its offerings in each market to suit different customer preferences yet retains its core of bringing surprises under wraps. The brand witnessed a 7.5X order growth within months of its launch in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand and has been receiving customer love across international geographies.

“Faasos was started out of passion in 2003 and was built as our first cloud kitchen brand under the Rebel portfolio in 2011. Since then, Faasos has received customer love from 10 countries in the last 10+ years. This is a very special milestone for us and our loyal customers, as Faasos is where our Rebel journey started,” said Ankush Grover, co-founder, Rebel Foods. “This journey has contributed manifold towards us reaching the unicorn status. We are the pioneers in personalization, innovation, and transparency in the food-tech space and will continue to serve our existing and newer food missions powered by automation and tech.”

Faasos was launched in Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Singapore in December 2020. In March 2021, the brand witnessed a 7.5x increase in the number of orders (from 2000 to over 15000) in these countries. The brand was launched in Thailand in August 2021 and witnessed a 150 per cent growth in just one month. Faasos Hong Kong has been successfully accepted in the country where orders grew from 100 to 1700 per cent in just six months. From January 2021 to 2022, revenue grew at 11x led by strong brand positioning which today represents about 70 per cent of Rebel Foods’ portfolio sales across 6 countries in South East Asia.

Faasos is the only organized player in the space to have a wide variety of products on offer yet provide the consistency and reliability of an organized QSR at scale. The brand further looks at introducing new additions from consumer first missions like party packs, Faasos fit, and introducing select international bestsellers.

Faasos aims to continue to attract new customers, reach new locations and geographies in 2022. Addressing customer first missions like party packs, Faasos Fit, and bringing a global bestseller collection of wraps are a few additions in cards. Faasos also recently launched exciting and unique sounding wraps like Hot Garlic Paneer Wrap, Murgh-Haleem Kebab Wrap, Butter-Chicken Wrap with the intent of bringing new categories like Chinese, Kebabs, and North Indian in the wraps format.

“We have seen great consumer love in all the markets we are present in with great product ratings. In 2022, we want to work on building awareness and salience for Faasos in these markets to grow it further,” said Grover. “We’ll also look at the continued increase in footprint in current markets and expand into a few new markets. We are also excited to explore an assorted Global best sellers collection where we pick some of the best-selling products in each of our markets and club them together.”