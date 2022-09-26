JUST IN
We've moved away from being a founder-run company: BharatPe's Sameer Suhail
Next Orbit-led consortium to mainly have Indian firms as equity holders

The consortium will consist of only Indian companies, with one of them taking a 20-30 per cent stake

Topics
semiconductor | semiconductor industry

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

semiconductor, integrated circuit IC, chipset, technology, internet of things, electronics, mobile, smartphone, manufacturing, make in india, chips, taiwan, graphic
ISMC will invest $3 billion and will be a key beneficiary of the tweak in the government’s semiconductor incentive scheme undertaken a few days ago, whereby it will now receive a subsidy of 50 per cent of the investment tag, as against 40 per cent ea

Indian Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (ISMC), a consortium led by Mumbai-based fund, Next Orbit Ventures, has submitted a proposal to the government to set up a fab plant with the capacity to manufacture 40,000 wafers a month. The plant will focus primarily on exports for the next 5-10 years.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:10 IST

