Fabindia looks to reward the faithful, enhance purchase experience

In what is one of the fastest growing segments in the fashion category, ethnic wear, Fabindia was once the only big brand with a pan-Indian presence. However in the age of e-commerce and social media marketing, it has been caught in a storm of home-grown brands and private labels from big retailers.

So, in its quest for relevance and appeal, the brand is taking a close look at its relationship with customers, offering them loyalty benefits and a better in-store experience. It has to start with set up experience centres in some stores. This includes a café and a design studio, ...