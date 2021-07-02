Facebook, Instagram take down millions of posts in compliance with IT rules

-
Facebook took action against 2.5 million pieces of "violent and graphic content" between May 15 and June 15, the social media giant said in its India monthly report under the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules (IT Rules), 2021. Of this, 99.9 per cent of the content was actioned proactively.
It also provided details of the content actioned for Instagram. Facebook had earlier said this would be an interim report.
Facebook described "content actioned" as content such as posts, photos, videos or comments it takes action for going against its standards. "This metric shows the scale of our enforcement activity. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning".
It described proactive rate as the metric that shows the percentage of all content or accounts acted on which it found and flagged before users reported them to Facebook or Instagram. "We use this metric as an indicator of how effectively we detect violations. The rate at which we can proactively detect potentially violating content is high for some violations, meaning we find and flag most content before users do. This is especially true where we have been able to build machine learning technology that automatically identifies content that might violate our standards," it said.
Facebook removed 25 million pieces of content identified as "spam," 1.8 million pieces of content containing "adult nudity and sexual activity," of which 99.6 per cent was the proactive rate. Suicide and self injury related content actioned numbered 589,000, of which 99.7 per cent wqas proactive.
On Instagram, the highest number of content actioned -- 699,000 -- was under "suicide and self-injury," of which the proactive rate was 99.8 per cent. This was followed by 668,000 pieces of "violent and graphic content," and the proactive rate was 99.7 per cent. Adult nudity and sexual activity caused action on 490,000 pieces of content.
Facebook will publish its next report on 15 July, containing details of user complaints received and action taken. "We expect to publish subsequent editions of the report with a lag of 30-45 days after the reporting period to allow sufficient time for data collection and validation. We will continue to bring more transparency to our work and include more information about our efforts in future reports," it said.
Technology giant Google was the first to publish a transparency report in accordance with the IT rules on June 30. That report covered complaints received and actioned between April 1-30 this year. Google said there will be a two-month lag for reporting to allow sufficient time for data processing and validation.
The total number of complaints received by Google in the reported period was 27,762, of which 96.2 per cent related to copyright issues, 1.3 per cent were related to trademark, 1 per cent defamation, 0.4 per cent related to counterfeit issues and 0.4 per cent related to circumvention.
The number of removal actions taken by Google based on these complaints were 59,350.
This difference in reporting is one of the clarifications the industry has sought from the government. The Rules only ask for periodic compliance reports, with no set or defined format.
The IT Rules, notified on February 25, ask significant social media intermediaries, or those with over 5 million users, to "publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified".
A government official told Business Standard earlier that the compliance report should have bare minimum details on what type of content was removed or what other action was taken. The industry is awaiting a set of standard operating procedure and frequently asked questions addressing some of these issues.
