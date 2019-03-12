Facebook launches 'Facebook Hubs' to foster innovation, support startups

Social media platform Tuesday launched ' Hubs', an initiative to foster innovation and offer support for



Hubs will extend support for startup community by hosting mentor hours and conducting trainings, workshops, discussions across 20 locations.



The locations would be in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai and in Goa, it said in a statement.



The social media platform said it has partnered with 91springboard for a year-long programme to help startups and entrepreneurs scale their businesses.





ALSO READ: Future of communication is encrypted, private messaging: Mark Zuckerberg

The initiative includes co-working community hosting, planning and organising structured activities like learning and skill development programmes for



"We have already worked with hundreds of startups through our various programmes and by teaming up with 91springboard we hope to reach out to more, to fuel India's startup ecosystem with a vision to build businesses of tomorrow," Satyajeet Singh, Head of Product Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia said.





ALSO READ: Facebook given 10 days to explain measures to check abuse ahead of polls

will be part of a global network for training and mentoring facilities for startups, developers, small and medium businesses, creators, and job seekers, the statement added.