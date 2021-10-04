Facebook plans to boost investment in Indian innovative start-ups

Facebook is open to making more minority equity investments in Indian start-ups if they are based on innovation and have business models which can go global.

Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan, in an interview with Business Standard, said there would be more announcements on investments. “We are looking at founders that we are excited by, at companies which have innovation at their heart, and a business model which can go global. We are not focused on any particular sector and that is reflected in the fact that our two investments in Unacademy and Meesho are in different ...