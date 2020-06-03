Facebook strikes global licensing deal with music label Saregama

on Wednesday announced a global deal with Facebook, to license its music for video and other social experiences across and Instagram.

This partnership will allow users to choose from a wide variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content. People will also be able to add songs to their profile.

This means people will be able to use music from industry legends, like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of India.

is India’s oldest music label with a rich catalogue of over 100,000 songs across many different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”

Saregama had announced a partnership with music streaming service Spotify last month.