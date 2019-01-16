Facing stiff rules, Amazon India may delay $1-bn investment plans for 2019

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is likely to put any fresh investment on hold for the India business at least till the Lok Sabha elections are over and a new government is in place.

Sources indicated that about $1 billion worth of investments could get stuck as Amazon India is facing stiff regulatory hurdles. “No new investment is likely till at least the second half of the year,’’ one of the sources said. Amazon India is waiting for clarifications from the government on several aspects of the latest foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines to be able to carry on with ...