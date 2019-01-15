Regulatory challenges in India bring Amazon, Walmart into unlikely alliance

The rivalry between Amazon India and US retail giant Walmart, which bought over Indian e-tail firm Flipkart in 2018, to corner a bigger share of the over $100 billion Indian e-commerce market will intensify in 2019. However, even as they fight it out, regulatory challenges on foreign e-commerce players in India is also bringing the two into an unlikely alliance.

The next big battle between Walmart and Amazon India will be fought in two key areas: Building an offline presence to complement online sales and an aggressive thrust in the grocery and foods business. It’s another matter that ...