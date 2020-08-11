JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bosch reports Q1 net loss at Rs 121 cr; revenue falls to Rs 991.54 cr
Business Standard

FADA to hold elections for the first time to elect state representatives

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) is taking this step so that the members can elect the best candidates from the states to represent their issues, it said in a statement

Topics
Automobile dealers | automobile industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

car, auto, automobile
The voting process to elect state leadership will be held online on FADA's website on August 28, it added.

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said it will hold elections for the first time ever to elect state representatives.

The elected persons will have the right to represent their states in the decision making body of FADA -- national governing council.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) is taking this step so that the members can elect the best candidates from the states to represent their issues, it said in a statement.

The voting process to elect state leadership will be held online on FADA's website on August 28, it added.

FADA further said that Vinkesh Gulati will be taking over as its President from September 5, with Ashish Harshraj Kale completing his two-year tenure on September 4.
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU