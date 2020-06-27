Fair & Lovely: Can Hindustan Unilever go beyond a cosmetic change?

What’s in a name? A lot, if it is Fair & Lovely, Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) skin-lightening brand, which created an entire market out of its fairness proposition for over four decades in India. The Rs 2,000-crore brand, which enjoys a 40 per cent share of the fairness market, pegged at Rs 5,000 crore, will now have a new identity.

HUL has set the process in motion, applying to the Controller General of Patent Design and Trademark to get the name ‘Glow & Lovely’ registered, industry sources said. An HUL spokesperson, when contacted, said the company ...