Not all consumers curtail spending on discretionary items, says HUL CMD

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is slowly but steadily getting its mojo back after its production and sales suffered due to the lockdown. Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta says the April-June period has been largely about restoring operations.

HUL is now operating at 90-100 per cent capacity utilisation, against the pre-Covid levels, even though the emphasis remains on producing essential products. In an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto, Mehta indicates the road ahead for the company. Edited excerpts: When do you see a revival of the FMCG market? Will the September quarter reflect ...