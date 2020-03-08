Fairfax-backed BIAL plans to invest around $2.2 billion on new projects

Fairfax-backed Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) is planning to invest around $2.2 billion on new projects, which will help the country’s third-largest airport handle about 90 million passengers by 2038. Indian-Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax India holds 54 per cent stake in the Airport.

In 2018, BIAL invested around $1.9 billion to expand its designed capacity of 20 million passengers to about 50 million in 2021. Plans have also been adopted for the second phase of the second terminal, and related infrastructure for an incremental investment of about $1.2 billion, ...