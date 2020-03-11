Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Holdings has said its return on equity (RoE) averaged 13.8 per cent over the five years since its inception on January 30, 2015.

Fairfax India's total assets have grown from $1.02 billion in 2015 to $3.24 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 26.4 per cent, while its investments have grown by 27 per cent from $978.6 million to $3.17 billion, according to the company's recent annual report.

The highest return among its investments was from CSB Bank in which Fairfax had invested $169.5 million to pick up a 51 per cent stake from October 2018. The fair value of that investment grew to $229.3 million at December 31, 2019. The issue price of the bank's IPO in November 2019, which was oversubscribed 87 times, was set at Rs 195 per share compared with Fairfax's acquisition cost of Rs 140. At the end of 2019, with a closing price of about Rs 216 per share, CSB has delivered mark-to-market gains of $60 million to Fairfax.

Fairfax's investment in CSB has helped the lender psot a 23 per cent revenue growth to $107 million and pare its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 3.2 per cent in 2019 from 7.5 per cent in the previous year.

The bank, which was previously managed on the basis of regional divisions, will now be foused more on business verticals than territory, in a move that is likely to improve its performance. Initially, the thrust will be on three business verticals -- retail, SME and wholesale banking.

The bank currently operates 416 branches and 290 ATMs across India. With branches primarily in southern India, it focuses on retail, gold and small and medium enterprise (SME) loans, which together comprise about 75 per cent of total advances. CSB plans to open about 100 new branches over the next six months to drive the growth of gold, MSME and two-wheeler loans and to build a stable CASA franchise.

"The important effect of this change is that going forward, the branch network will be more focused on raising deposits and generating leads for business verticals rather than being a mini bank that tries to do everything," said Fairfax in its annual report.

Fairfax India's book value per share (BVPS) has grown at a 11.2 per cent CAGR to $16.89 as against $9.50 per share in 2015.

Since 2015, has completed investments in ten (12 currently, as two of them have combined and one has split into four listed entities), all sourced and reviewed by Fairbridge, Fairfax Financial Holdings’ (Fairfax Financial) wholly-owned sub-advisor in India.

The it has invested in India stands at 12 now, with two of them merged together while IIFL has split into four listed entities including IIFL Finance, IIFL Wealth, IIFL Securities and 5paisa.

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), in which it has picked up 54 per cent, has seen a compounded annualised return of 35.7 per cent, while the returns for its investment in National Stock Exchange stood at 29.3 per cent.

National Collateral Management Services (NCML), Fairfax India's very first investment in August 2015, has seen a decline of 8.6 per cent in return.

Sanmar Chemicals Group, in which it has invested $199 million, has seen 23.9 per cent annualised return. IIFL on an aggregate delivered an annualised return at 13.8 per cent, while other Indian investments have grown by 29.5 per cent.