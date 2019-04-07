FAME II isn't optimal, glosses over demand generation: Rajiv Bajaj

Putting the cart before the horse is how Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj describes the government’s plan for accelerating the adoption of electric cars.

His criticism of the policy is based on one point: If there is no demand, what’s the point of speeding up manufacturing? “The scheme for incentivising electric vehicles (e-vehicles) under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles) isn’t optimal, as it glosses over the fundamental issue of demand generation,” said Bajaj. He said the flaw with FAME II was that ...