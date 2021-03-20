Family offices continue to gain momentum in India after Covid-19 disruption

It is said that much before the vaccine drive began in India, some family offices had arranged for the wealthy to climb into private jets in January and inoculate themselves abroad. With the percentage of the vaccinated still in a single-digit proportion of the population in the second half of March and cases rising every day, they may have had the right idea.

But this is not the only function that family offices have been fulfilling during the pandemic. Many wealthy families have grown more aware of the need for an entity to handle their wealth and put it to effective use in addition ...