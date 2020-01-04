Family rift over asset settlement out in the open at Murugappa Group

The low-profile promoters of the Rs 37,000-crore Murugappa Group, a Chennai-based conglomerate, are headed for a public spat over asset settlement following the death of the senior-most member and family patriarch, M V Murugappan, two years ago.

Murugappan was also chairman of Carborundum Universal and a trustee of the group’s charity arm. Valli Arunachalam, the older of Murugappan’s two daughters, told Business Standard that she was hopeful of a settlement soon, but would have no option but to “adopt other means available to me if we can’t make this work ...