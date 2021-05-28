FanCode raises $50 mn from Dream Sports, plans 100 million user base

-
-
Digital sports platform FanCode has raised $50 million from its parent company investment arm, Dream Sports Investments (DSI). The startup said it will use the funds to create the biggest sports fan platform in India and expand its team.
FanCode, which was founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in 2019, provides personalised experience across sports content, commerce and sports statistics. It claims have a 20-million user base and counts global sports brands such as the Cricket West Indies, New Zealand Cricket, NBA and IPL teams as partners. The company said it has live-streamed nearly 30,000 hours of sports content and aims to have a user base of 100 million in a year.
“FanCode is transforming the way sports is consumed online by focusing on long-tail sporting events and personalisation of content, commerce and sports statistics across all sports. We are happy to support FanCode’s efforts in scaling up the business and making sports more accessible to over 800 million fans in India,” said Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of Dream Sports.
It has services such as interactive live streaming of sports matches with customisable data overlays, ad-free live scores and a flexible choice to subscribe for content by introducing Match Pass & Tour Pass. To provide in-depth sports analytics, data and insights, FanCode has on-boarded over 50 sports authors and experts such as Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar and Ayaz Memon.
“The funding from Dream Sports will help us enhance our existing offerings and invest in further innovation in the sports tech domain as we scale up to our goal of growing to a user base of 100 million sports fans by July next year,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode.
