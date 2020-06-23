Farmers tap into agritech start-ups to overcome pandemic-induced woes

Until the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, agritech or agricultural technology activities were largely seen as an urban phenomenon. Some of the more visible start-ups in this space were mostly dealing with the supply chain side.

As the country now continues to fight the novel Coronavirus-induced crisis in various fronts, the services, solutions and products offered by agritech start-ups are seeing such greater acceptance among farmers. The pandemic has almost pushed farmers to take the help of agritech start-ups that operates in both in the pre- and post-harvest spaces. At a time ...