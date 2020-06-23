JUST IN
Farmers tap into agritech start-ups to overcome pandemic-induced woes

Apart from helping the cultivator sell his produce at a time when the markets are under lockdown, these start-ups are also using AI and IoT to help him get better yields and employ efficient sowing te

Coronavirus | COVID-19 | agriculture economy

Sai Ishwar  |  Mumbai 

Until the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, agritech or agricultural technology activities were largely seen as an urban phenomenon. Some of the more visible start-ups in this space were mostly dealing with the supply chain side.

As the country now continues to fight the novel Coronavirus-induced crisis in various fronts, the services, solutions and products offered by agritech start-ups are seeing such greater acceptance among farmers. The pandemic has almost pushed farmers to take the help of agritech start-ups that operates in both in the pre- and post-harvest spaces. At a time ...

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 16:35 IST

