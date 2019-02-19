JUST IN
Fate of land assets worth Rs 20,000 crore to be decided on Wednesday

If the apex telecom panel allows the company to sell those land assets, MTNL would be able to slash its debt of Rs 20,000 crore

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) in its meeting, which is slated for Thursday, is expected to decide the fate of underutilised land assets worth Rs 20,000 crore of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL). If the apex telecom panel allows the company to sell those land assets, MTNL would be able to slash its debt of Rs 20,000 crore, besides helping the company with capital expenditure. According to an MTNL official, “The issue is likely to be taken up in the next meeting of DCC. The government should either buy these assets or allow us to sell them.”

Tue, February 19 2019. 21:54 IST

