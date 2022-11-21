JUST IN
Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri

'Investors are now beginning to understand that on an absolute basis, India is not really that overvalued'

Topics
Manishi Raychaudhuri BNP Paribas | BNP Paribas | US Fed rates

Samie Modak 

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Head of Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas
Manishi Raychaudhuri, Head of Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas

India’s outperformance over the past year is largely due to troubles in the developed world and China. Two pivots — US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) downshift and relaxation of Covid restrictions in China — could lead to India’s underperformances, says Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of Asia-Pacific equity research at BNP Paribas. In conversation with Samie Modak, Raychaudhuri says India is expensive on a relative basis, not so much on an absolute basis. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 06:30 IST

