Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri

India’s outperformance over the past year is largely due to troubles in the developed world and China. Two pivots — US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) downshift and relaxation of Covid restrictions in China — could lead to India’s underperformances, says Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of Asia-Pacific equity research at . In conversation with Samie Modak, Raychaudhuri says India is expensive on a relative basis, not so much on an absolute basis. Edited excerpts: