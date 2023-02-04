JUST IN
ASG Hospital's Rs 526-cr resolution plan for Vasan Eye Care gets NCLT nod
Business Standard

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore's Q3 net up two-fold to Rs 165.79 cr

Profit and turnover for the corresponding nine months of the previous year was Rs 119.84 crore and Rs 2,732.25 crore, respectively

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Fertiliser
Fertiliser sales also increased compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year to 282,000 metric tone (MT) against 266,000 MT

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) on Saturday posted mre than two-fold increase in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23) to Rs 165.79 crore, up from Rs 43.59 crore during the same period last financial year.

The company’s turnover during the period under review was seen rising by 43 per cent from Rs 1,208 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22 to Rs 1,722 crore during the same period in 2022-23.

The central public sector undertaking has reported a significant increase in profit and turnover for the nine-month period ending December 2022 of FY23 with a profit of Rs 447.39 crore and a turnover of Rs 4,949.31 crore.

Profit and turnover for the corresponding nine months of the previous year was Rs 119.84 crore and Rs 2,732.25 crore, respectively.

Fertiliser sales also increased compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year to 282,000 metric tone (MT) against 266,000 MT.

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 21:24 IST

