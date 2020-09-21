Festive order spike brings respite to ailing Surat textile industry

A spike in orders closer to the festive season has brought some respite for the Surat-based textile industry, which is reeling under sub-optimal business amid the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Led largely by urban areas, the period from September to November or at times December witnesses orders rising out of festive and wedding demand. According to Narain Agarwal of Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), in a normal year festive orders form nearly 50 per cent of the industry's total annual turnover. "Business has been better compared to the first few ...