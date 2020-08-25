Festive strategy: Digital shoppers in focus as firms eye sales turnaround

Customers of Tanishq, the Tata group-owned jewellery brand, in Mumbai, were greeted with special messages on their mobile phones over the weekend. They were invited to participate in online aartis of the city’s Lalbaghcha Raja and Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati — both popular Ganesh pandals in Maharashtra.

The YouTube window that led to the aartis was prominently branded by the jewellery chain, and a message from the company emphasised it was with people at all times. Tanishq is just one example of what firms are doing this festive season, marred by rising Covid-19 cases ...