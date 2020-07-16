JUST IN
Mega deals see global funds grab lion's share of PE, VC investment in India
Business Standard

Fewer takers for smaller companies' shares amid the Covid-19 crisis

A total of 423 stocks declared illiquid in June quarter, up from 340 a year ago and and 223 in June 2018

Topics
Indian companies | COVID-19

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

An increasing number of listed companies have seen their shares declared illiquid as trades dried up amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 423 stocks have been declared illiquid in the June quarter. The number was 340 in June 2019, and 223 in June 2018.

A stock is considered illiquid if the average daily value of shares changing hands is less than Rs two lakh over the past six months, according to a note on the BSE website. This excludes companies in which the value of all shares taken together (or market capitalisation) is at least Rs 10 crore. Companies paying dividends over two ...

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 15:56 IST

