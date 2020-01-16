Field service automation start-up Zinier raises $90 million funding

Zinier, a field service automation start-up, has raised $90 million in Series C funding which would help it to transform field service workforces with artificial intelligence-driven automation. New investor ICONIQ Capital led the round with new participation from Tiger Global Management, and return investors Accel, Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, France-based Newfund Capital and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.

The company which has offices in San Francisco, Bengaluru and Singapore said the funding will support global customer adoption and expansion of Zinier’s AI-driven field service automation platform, ISAC.

“Services that we rely on every day - electricity, transportation, communication - are getting by on centuries-old infrastructure that requires a major upgrade for the next generation of users,” said Arka Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Zinier. “A field service workforce powered by both people and automation is necessary to execute the massive amount of work required to not only maintain these critical human infrastructures, but to also prepare for growth. Our team is focused on enabling this transformation across industries through intelligent field service automation.”

In the past year, more than $100 million was invested in Zinier to transform the way field service work gets done. From the electricity that lights up homes to wireless connectivity that enables communication around the world, it’s expected that these services work on demand. For that enable these services, the most important work falls on their field service organization. Historically, these teams have been slowed down by legacy systems and manual processes. As margins shrink and the volume of work continues to rise, Zinier said it’s critical for enterprises to have real-time visibility into the field and drive productivity by automating routine work.

Less than two years ago, Zinier said it built its own technology platform, ISAC, from the ground up and entered the market to help enterprises make the leap from reactive field service management to proactive field service automation. Since then, Zinier has worked with leading global like Black & Veatch and Car-Sa, and formed strategic partnerships with system integrators like Capgemini and Tata Consultancy Services.

“We continue to invest in Zinier because of its platform, its people and its potential to empower field service workforces with a dramatically more intelligent solution,” said Dinesh Katiyar, Partner at Accel. “Capturing and understanding data on the ‘who, what and where’ is critical to the mobile workforce of the future and Zinier is enabling enterprises to truly optimize this critical part of the business for the first time.”