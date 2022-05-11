FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports decades-long partnership ends

(EA) said late on Tuesday it was ending a nearly three-decade partnership with FIFA, pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales.

Months of tense negotiations between EA and ended without an agreement to extend a partnership, according to a New York Times report.

The company's current contract was set to expire after the Qatar World Cup, with the football body seeking increased revenue, and EA pushing to expand the brand into new areas such as NFTs and highlights of real games.