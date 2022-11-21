FIFA World Cup: Fans fume at Jio Cinema app, advertisers optimistic

Football fans in India were fuming on Sunday night as the FIFA World Cup got underway in Qatar. The reason was the technical issues faced by the Jio Cinema app, part of the network and the tournament’s official broadcaster. The app, in a first for a broadcaster, is live-streaming the tournament for free in the country.

However, the viewing experience on the first day of the tournament was marred by buffering and technical snags. The network promptly apologised and asked viewers to download an updated version of the app, but that didn't improve matters.

"We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," Jio Cinema tweeted.

One user wrote, “… At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience…”

Another user tweeted, “Hey don't be ridiculous and put this on fans. The stream is buffering every 3 seconds on browser and every 10-15 sec of mobile app (I have high speed broadband before you ask me). Post opening ceremony! Are you prepared to handle important match load?”

Amul, a sponsor of the World Cup on Viacom18's television and digital platforms, said it was prepared to give time to the network to resolve issues.

"These issues are solvable. We will see how the live-streaming goes over the next few days. We remain optimistic that the issue will get resolved," said Jayen Mehta, chief operating officer, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, the maker of .

Besides Amul, the broadcaster has got on board Mahindra, Visa, AM/NS India, Intel and State Bank of India (SBI) among 10 brands as its sponsors for the tournament.

The advertising money riding on the FIFA World Cup this year is estimated at around Rs 300 crore, according to media industry executives. Four years ago, Sony Pictures Networks raked in around Rs 200 crore as advertising money for the FIFA World Cup, bringing 15 brands on board as sponsors.

is counting on the free service to build its base of digital followers, media industry executives said. The initiative will also help the broadcaster decide its future digital strategy, since it has the streaming rights of the Indian Premier League for the 2023-2027 media cycle.

The proceedings on Sunday began with an opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Packed with people which included celebrities like Morgan Freeman and BTS artist Jung Kook, the ceremony set the tone for the month-long tournament.

However, JioCinema kept buffering right through, making it difficult for football fans to watch the opening ceremony as well as the first match between Ecuador and Qatar. Day Ecuador defeated Qatar: a first in the event’s 92 years when a host team lost its opening game.

Day Two will see England and Netherlands begin their World Cup campaigns, playing matches with Iran and Senegal.