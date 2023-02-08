JUST IN
Filling Big Tech shoes: Game begins for India's tryst with mass app economy
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
Bharti Airtel targets top 150 cities and towns for 5G subscriber expansion
Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps
Citing profitability, cybersecurity firm Secureworks lays off 9% of staff
Govt asks Irda & insurance cos to address concerns to reduce consumer cases
Hero Electric partners with Dhoot Transmission for wiring harness solutions
Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing browser now available for public use
TotalEnergies puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now
Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help boost productivity
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
icon-arrow-left
Tech Mahindra to open its first data, AI and cloud centre in Saudi Arabia
Business Standard

Filling Big Tech shoes: Game begins for India's tryst with mass app economy

Domestic alternatives for mass consumption apps by Google, Meta or Twitter are still few and far between

Topics
big tech | Social Media | Apps

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Big Tech
The Ambani companies are leveraging over 400 million mobile phone customers by offering the apps free

For Google Inc, which dominates, along with its rival Meta, India’s mass consumption app economy — from search, social media and messaging to video — the move to unbundle nine popular apps from Play Store was the first step towards reworking its business model in the country.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on big tech

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.