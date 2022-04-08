Fintech startup BeyondIRR raises seed funding from Zerodha's Rainmatter

B2B wealth-tech platform BeyondIRR said on Friday that it has secured seed funding from Zerodha’s venture capital arm Rainmatter and Udaan c-founder Sujeet Kumar. The company and investors did not disclose the funding amount.

BeyondIRR said that it plans to use the funds to expand its team and build a robust tech platform. Parag Kasliwal, Deepesh Bhargava, Anupreet Choudhary and Hemant Jain the B2B wealth-tech company to assist wealth managers, independent financial advisors (IFAs) and others in delivering a better advisory experience to their wealth management customers.

Parag Kasliwal, Co-founder and CEO of BeyondIRR, said, We are thrilled to have garnered the support that we needed to build BeyondIRR from Rainmatter and Sujeet. Our tech enabled and insight driven platform would enable investment specialists to have engaging conversations with their clients on markets, investment products and client portfolios.

“Our investment intelligence platform would help them prepare for client meetings with actionable insights and would empower them to deliver high quality portfolio proposal and review presentations instantly”, he added.

Nithin Kamath, founder of and Rainmatter said, “We are happy to partner with the BeyondIRR team as they aim to solve the challenges that advisors and relationship managers face today. BeyondIRR aims to empower investment specialists and enable them to deliver timely insights on clients’ portfolios as well as offer suitable products”.