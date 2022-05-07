Fire breaks out at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant; two workers injured

-
A fire broke out at Tata Steel's coke plant in Jamshedpur on Saturday morning.
In a statement, the company said at around 10:20 am, there was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery 6 of Coke Plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process.
In its tweet, the company also mentioned that there has been no impact on production.
Two contract employees sustained minor injuries and were sent to Tata Medical Hospital (TMH) for treatment. "Another employee who complained of chest pain was also sent to TMH for observation.
Their condition is stable," the company statement said.
Tata Steel added that the ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and the area has been cordoned off and the situation has been brought under control.
The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities and an investigation to assess the cause is underway, the company said.
"As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel is committed to safe operations and the safety and wellbeing of all its stakeholders,” the company further said.
#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022
