Firm realisations, cost control boost ACC's performance in June quarter

ACC’s performance for the second quarter ending June 2020 (Q2) bore the brunt of the lockdown as cement volumes declined. ACC's accounting year is January-December. However, good realisations and cost control measures lifted its operational performance.

While cement demand was significantly impacted in the peak months of April and May, some recovery was seen in June. Yet, ACC’s sales volumes declined 34 per cent year-on-year and 27 per cent sequentially to 4.8 million tonnes (MT) in Q2. However, it was in line with estimates of brokerages such as Emkay ...