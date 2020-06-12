First InvIT by govt entity set for launch; NHAI files application with Sebi

The first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) from a government entity is likely to take off by month-end, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) filing an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The NHAI plans to offer 19 projects worth Rs 35,000 crore under the InvIT model, of which two-three projects worth Rs 5,000-6,000 crore are expected to be taken up first. Senior officials told Business Standard the projects being offered under InvIT would mainly be ones constructed on government-funded or in engineering-procurement-construction ...