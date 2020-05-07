Fitness brands struggle to find right pitch to keep their flock together

It has not been an easy few months for brands across categories but for fitness labels that have built their identity around an active and outdoorsy life, the period has brought down an existential crisis.

Specialty retailers such as Decathlon and a burgeoning set of start-up labels around health and fitness (Curefit, Healthifyme, FitMeIn and others) are staring a period of long and deep hibernation and struggling to find the right tone and pitch to keep their flock together. Conventional offline sports and fitness retail and centres have been forced to innovate with online engagements ...