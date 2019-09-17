Fitness start-ups bet on corporate clients to keep their top lines healthy

Fitness discovery and booking platform, Fitternity, recently raised additional funding from Sixth Sense Ventures and some new and existing investors as well. It might be worth looking at how the company is deploying the $1 million it received as an extension to the $4 million series A round it announced in this May.

The six-year-old start-up has launched its subscription service, OnePass, which is an exclusive, all-access pass for fitness and health needs around working out and eating healthy. Through this pass, users can get unlimited access to do workouts at over 12,000 fitness ...