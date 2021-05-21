Five pharmaceutical companies get approval to make black fungus drug

-
ALSO READ
After 100% gain since Nov, can the rally in Gland Pharma stock continue?
Mankind Pharma eyes 50% revenue from chronic therapy drugs in 3 years
It's raining billionaires in India's pharma and health care space
Healing a weak regulator
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
-
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has cleared applications from five pharmaceutical companies to manufacture anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B, used to treat mucormycosis or black fungus.
The subject expert committee (SEC) of the health ministry on Wednesday had given its nod to proposals from drug makers to boost the availability of Amphotericin B.
These developments come amid fast spread of the disease in various states and shortage of drugs to treat them. The government, however, hopes the fresh approvals and imports will help end the drug shortage soon.
Rajasthan has already declared mucormycosis or black fungus an epidemic with over 100 cases reported in the state. The central government has also declared mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act while the Delhi government has formed a committee to oversee the distribution of this drug. Amphotericin B, an injection, is currently sold by Abbott, Bharat Serums, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Viatris. Drug makers, including Alembic, Emcure and Natco had sought nod to manufacture the drug.
“Amphotericin B injection is manufactured using liposomal technology. The production cycle of this injection is 25-28 days. Sterility tests need to be carried out and then only can the finished product be sent for distribution. While existing manufacturers are ramping up their production, new approvals will increase availability further. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is fast tracking the processes of all the drugs used for Covid-19 to ensure adequate supplies,” said a pharma industry expert.
R K Baheti, chief financial officer (CFO) of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, confirmed the SEC nod and said the company is now coordinating with third party manufacturers for supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging materials, among other things. Baheti, however, refused to divulge any timeline for production and supply of the injectable.
“We have ramped up production of Lambin B injection (Liposomal Amphotericin B) to meet the additional demand. We are confident of increasing our production rapidly because of the use of advanced technology in manufacturing,” Sun Pharma said.
Minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday said the fresh approvals along with the ramp up of production by existing six manufacturers and imports will help to end shortage of the drug soon.
“As a leading health care firm, we are committed to doing our part to support the public health needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Viatris and Gilead are closely working with the government to accelerate supplies of AmBisome to help meet the evolving patient needs in India,” said Rakesh Bamzai, president, India, emerging Asia and access markets, Viatris.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU