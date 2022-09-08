JUST IN
Flavoured milk or beverage? AAAR says Vadilal's Power Sip is the latter

GST rate is 5% on milk and 12% for beverage; company says product is referred to as flavoured milk in common parlance

Topics
Vadilal Industries | Goods and Services Tax

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Vadilal Industries, Vadilal
Vadilal Industries

The issue of classification of food products under the goods and services tax (GST) regime refuses to die down. Under the GST regime, rates are decided based on these classifications, giving rise to various disputes over the matter.

Read our full coverage on Vadilal Industries

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 12:42 IST

