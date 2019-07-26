JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vedanta Q1 PAT at Rs 1,351 cr, down 12% YoY; EBITDA contracts to 27%
Business Standard

Flex opens its eleventh mobile making unit in Tamil Nadu on 159,000 sq ft

The ten other facilities of the company in India occupy more than one million square feet and offer manufacturing, after-market services and global business services

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

phone making, mobile making, mobile manufacturing, mobile assembly
Representative Image

Electronics manufacturer Flex has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility, Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, located in Walajabad near Chennai. Spanning 159,000 square feet, this facility will further expand Flex’s manufacturing operations in India.

According to information available, the new facility will be into manufacturing activities related to mobile phone. It may be noted that mobile major Xiaomi has earlier announced its plans to start manufacturing in a new plant in Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Flex Ltd.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the inauguration of our latest manufacturing facility in India that offers one-stop solutions ranging from engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics services to increase our customer’s competitiveness and decrease time to market,” said Richard Hopkins, senior vice president of operations at Flex.

Flex has been in India for more than 18 years.

In addition to Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, the company has ten other facilities in India totalling more than one million square feet providing world-class manufacturing, after-market services and global business services. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, the company provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of various sizes across industries and markets.
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU