Flex opens its eleventh mobile making unit in Tamil Nadu on 159,000 sq ft

Electronics manufacturer Flex has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility, Flex Industrial Park 3, located in Walajabad near Spanning 159,000 square feet, this facility will further expand Flex’s manufacturing operations in India.

According to information available, the new facility will be into manufacturing activities related to mobile phone. It may be noted that mobile major Xiaomi has earlier announced its plans to start manufacturing in a new plant in Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Flex Ltd.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the inauguration of our latest manufacturing facility in India that offers one-stop solutions ranging from engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics services to increase our customer’s competitiveness and decrease time to market,” said Richard Hopkins, senior vice president of operations at Flex.

Flex has been in India for more than 18 years.

In addition to Flex Industrial Park 3, the company has ten other facilities in India totalling more than one million square feet providing world-class manufacturing, after-market services and global business services. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, the company provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to of various sizes across industries and markets.