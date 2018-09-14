Flipkart a great company, but for us there's no room any more: Bob Van Dijk

Cape Town-based leading technology investor Naspers, which recently made $2.2 billion on a $600-million investment in Flipkart after Walmart acquired 77 per cent in the Bengaluru firm, is ready with a war chest for the India market.

Bob van Dijk, chief executive officer of Naspers, is now betting on companies in food tech, payments, travel and other consumer sectors to tap the potential of the Indian market. In a freewheeling chat with Karan Choudhury & Nivedita Mookerji at a roundtable, Dijk, however, said that finding an investment like the Chinese conglomerate Tencent, the crown ...