Flipkart, Amazon appeals in antitrust probe to be heard by HC on Monday

A division Bench of the Karnataka High Court has scheduled the hearing of appeals of e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon in an antitrust probe for Monday. “We will hear the matter on merit completely and dispose of it,” said the Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Natraj Rangaswamy.
The e-commerce majors had filed separate appeals before the division Bench of the High Court, challenging a single-judge Bench order allowing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to restart its probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour against them.
"We have full faith in the judiciary and we are looking for early investigation by CCI into the business model and business practices of Amazon and Flipkart which are killing small traders every day,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.
The CAIT is represented by Abir Roy, CCI by Madhvi Diwan, Amazon by Gopal Subramaniam and Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh by Gautam Aditya.
Antitrust body CCI had last year announced a probe against Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which represents small and medium business owners in Delhi, accusing the two e-commerce giants of favouring some preferred sellers, hurting small businesses. But the two firms had managed to get a stay on the probe.
