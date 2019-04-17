Flipkart amping up its tech with next 100 million users in mind

Flipkart is no stranger to deep tech. It has an army of sorting robots and automated systems to manage demand and supply, and some of the most sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendation engines.

But the home-grown e-commerce major knows that it has to dive even deeper into technology if it wants to capture the next 100 million users, who will be mostly from the small towns. These are the people who are only beginning to get familiar with the internet via their smartphones. So converting them into online shoppers and retaining them would depend on the kind of ...