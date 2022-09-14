Flipkart announces The Big Billion Days sale from Sep 23: All details here

-
ALSO READ
Online shopping services shut down in Afghanistan due to economic crunch
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones, electronic items
India's online festive sales to register 28% increase to hit $11.8 bn
Myntra creates 16,000 jobs to cater to surge in festive season demand
-
Flipkart's The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale, one of the biggest e-commerce sales in the country, is back. Flipkart's flaghsip event TBBD will start from September 23 and will go on until September 30. For Flipkart Plus members, the Big Billion Days sale will go live a day early, starting from September 22.
The e-commerce company will be offering as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials from over 90 brands across fashion, electronics, mobile phones, large appliances, personal care, and handicrafts categories.
Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis bank for a 10 per cent instant discount during the event, which will be coinciding with Amazon's The Great Indian Festival sale.
The company will also launch a newly designed app, which will enhance discoverability and have technology-led features like enhanced UI experience, image search, live commerce and more.
Flipkart will also be offering an ‘open box delivery’ on select high value products such as mobiles and electronics. Under this feature, the delivery partner will will open the product at the time of delivery in front of the customer, who will then accept the delivery only if the item is in an intact state. This feature is currently only applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.
Eligible Flipkart customers will also get credit access on NBFC products.
Moreover, ahead of the sale, in a bid to strengthened its kirana delivery, Flipkart has onboarded over 200,000 partners across the nation. This will enable customers from metros as well as tier II cities and rural areas to access a wide range of products on the platform.
Customers can expect a wide range of discounts on electronic items, from iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models to smartphone brands like Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and more.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 13:44 IST