Flipkart announces The Big Billion Days sale from Sep 23: All details here

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale, one of the biggest e-commerce sales in the country, is back. Flipkart's flaghsip event TBBD will start from September 23 and will go on until September 30. For Plus members, the Big Billion Days sale will go live a day early, starting from September 22.

The e-commerce company will be offering as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials from over 90 brands across fashion, electronics, mobile phones, large appliances, personal care, and handicrafts categories.

has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis bank for a 10 per cent instant discount during the event, which will be coinciding with Amazon's The Great Indian Festival sale.

The company will also launch a newly designed app, which will enhance discoverability and have technology-led features like enhanced UI experience, image search, live commerce and more.

will also be offering an ‘open box delivery’ on select high value products such as mobiles and electronics. Under this feature, the delivery partner will will open the product at the time of delivery in front of the customer, who will then accept the delivery only if the item is in an intact state. This feature is currently only applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.

Eligible Flipkart customers will also get credit access on NBFC products.

Moreover, ahead of the sale, in a bid to strengthened its kirana delivery, Flipkart has onboarded over 200,000 partners across the nation. This will enable customers from metros as well as tier II cities and rural areas to access a wide range of products on the platform.

Customers can expect a wide range of discounts on electronic items, from iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models to smartphone brands like Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and more.