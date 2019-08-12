Flipkart bets big on grocery segment, plans to scale service across India

Betting big on grocery segment, Flipkart is planning to scale its service across India, including tier-II and-III cities, in the next five years.

Currently, the Walmart-owned firm delivers groceries in five cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, through Flipkart Supermart, its online grocery store initiative. “Grocery is presently a $400-billion market, being the biggest part of the overall retail segment in India, though the penetration of online grocery is just 1 per cent. I expect grocery to be one of our top categories in the next 3-5 ...