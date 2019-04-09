Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy turns active in India's start-up space

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, has had two stints at the e-commerce major. First, in May 2013, when he joined as the interim sales and finance head.

Second innings started June 2016. Prior to this and between these stints, Krishnamurthy, an alumnus of the Asian Institute of Management, Philippines, was managing the investments for global investment major Tiger Global Management in varied roles, closely working with portfolio companies. Now at the helm of the Walmart-owned e-commerce major in India, Krishnamurthy is still an astute investor at ...