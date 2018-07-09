Flipkart eyes non-metros and smaller cities for fashion business

is looking at non-metros and smaller cities to position itself as the “fashion capital” of the country.

The Bengaluru-based firm has come up with a strategy to inspire the next 100 million customers, especially those in tier-II and -III cities, to come online and shop for fashion. Since these customers might be new to e-commerce, the company is coming up with education videos on social media in vernacular language to make the shopping experience smooth for them. “Things that require a little bit of conversational content are being developed in vernacular languages,” said Shoumyan Biswas, chief marketing officer at

The major is also expanding its delivery reach through logistics arm eKart, and brand selection through exclusive portfolio. Currently, 40 per cent share of online sales in non-metros happen using its platform, according to Flipkart, and the c ompany is looking at taking the share to over

50 per cent by end of the year.

Fashion, the fashion arm, along with subsidiary Myntra and Jabong, claim to hold about 75 per cent of the online fashion market in the country, which is pegged at $15 billion currently and is expected to grow to $60 billion in the next five years.