Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal may buy 10% in Ola for $100 mn: report

co-founder is in talks with to invest about $100 million for a 10% stake in the cab hailing major.

Bansal will be buying new shares in the company, according to sources close to the development. The purchase may also include a small secondary component where he buys a part of shares held by some investors.

This will be the largest personal investment for Bansal, who has several early-stage bets under his hood.

In the past, he had invested in learning platform Unacademy, app Inshorts and electric scooter-maker Ather Energy, to name a few The potential deal suggests Bansal wants to remain clued into the country's thriving internet entrepreneurial ecosystem, after he moved out of Flipkart, the e-commerce behemoth he co-founded in 2007.

Bansal’s departure from was anything but amicable. Insiders say difference emerged between Bansal and the management, led by majority shareholder Walmart Inc, over the future course of the company.

The US retailer had bought a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in May, for $16 billion. Bansal sold his entire 5.5 per cent shareholding in Flipkart, a deal that is said to have made him $1 billion.

“Sachin is like a mentor to the start-ups he invests in. He does not like, and may not take in this case, a direct role in operations of the company (Ola),” the founder of a start-up, that counts Bansal among its investors, said requesting anonymity. If the deal goes through, and on contours reported, Bansal may land a sizable holding in and a corresponding say in the company.

Ola, which is valued at $4.3 billion, has a battery of the most the prominent investors, including the likes of SoftBank Group and Singapore's Temasek, as shareholders.

The firm is said to be ahead in market share of its fiercest rival Uber in India. also recently ventured oversees by launching in Australia.