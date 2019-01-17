Flipkart invests Rs 1,431 cr in wholesale unit amid e-com policy concerns

Flipkart India Private Limited, the wholesale entity of the Walmart-backed home-grown e-commerce company, has received Rs 1,431 crore from its Singapore-based parent entity, Flipkart Private Limited.

The investment comes at a time when the government is tightening norms for online retailers, with its revised e-commerce policy that could have a huge impact on online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon. According to the company’s regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Paper.vc, Flipkart’s parent entity was issued “486,861 equity shares ...