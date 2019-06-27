Flipkart plans to roll out electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm on Thursday unveiled plans to introduce (EVs) for its last-mile deliveries across the country. The initiative is part of Flipkart’s sustainability commitment to reinvigorate efforts towards building technologies for solving crucial environment and civic issues, the company said. “Our team is working with local ecosystem partners to help them co-design concepts for best suited for the growing e-commerce industry,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, group chief executive officer, The introduction of EVs, the company said, would happen in a phased manner. The aim is to replace nearly 40 per cent of its existing last mile fleet of delivery vans with EVs by March 2020. To start with, the company is looking at deploying nearly 160 e-vans by the end of 2019. At present, has already deployed eight e-vans in Hyderabad, 10 in New Delhi and 30 e-bikes in Bengaluru. “We see tremendous growth opportunity in electric freight mobility from a greener supply chain perspective, which will play a key role in building a robust supply chain for the future,” said Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart. “These efforts will help us contribute towards electric mobility by reducing our dependence on conventional power sources, while bringing cost efficiencies for the business.” Flipkart will also be working closely with EV manufacturers to get the right designs suitable for e-commerce deliveries. In the past six months, the e-commerce firm had conducted multiple pilots for deployment of EVs in its supply chain. It is also setting up the necessary charging infrastructure at its hubs in order to deploy EVs at large scale and ensure their seamless operations. Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart, said the company would use its existing infrastructure at warehouses and hubs to overcome challenges such as charging stations and electricity for the vehicles. “Eventually, our vision is to completely make the last and first mile (delivery) electric.” With these initiatives, the company is looking at reducing its carbon emissions by over 50 per cent. ALSO READ: Binny Bansal sells Flipkart shares worth Rs 530 crore to Walmart Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer internet at EY India, said electrification of last mile delivery platforms (both hyperlocal and logistic arm of companies) was a crucial step towards curbing pollution.

He said adoption at scale would help in bringing down costs of production of EVs, more acceptability towards this mode of transport and would spur innovation for the betterment of this technology.