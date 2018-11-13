Flipkart's Binny Bansal steps down over 'personal misconduct' allegations

co-founder and Group CEO has resigned from the e-commerce major over "allegation of serious personal misconduct", an official release from Walmart, which owns a majority stake in the company, said on Tuesday.

"His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of and into an allegation of serious personal misconduct. He strongly denies the allegation. Nevertheless, we had a responsibility to ensure the investigation was deliberate and thorough," Walmart's statement, available online, said. In May this year, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 77 per cent stake in with an investment of around $16 billion.

The statement said that the investigation "did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant's assertions against Binny". However, according to the statement, the investigation "did reveal other lapses in judgement, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation". The statement from US retail major added: "Because of this, we have accepted his decision to resign."

Kalyan Krishnamurthy will continue as the CEO of Flipkart, which will now include Myntra and Jabong, said. Ananth Narayanan will continue as the CEO of Myntra and Jabong and will report to Krishnamurthy.

Bansal’s resignation marks the exit of co-founders from India’s largest online retailer. (not related to Binny) had exited the company they founded more than a decade ago after selling his stake to Walmart earlier this year.

Sameer Nigam would continue leading PhonePe as CEO, Walmart said. Both Kalyan and Sameer will report directly to the board, the statement added.